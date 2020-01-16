Truck driver killed after being hit by a train

SODDY DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – One person was killed this morning when the tractor trailer rig was struck by a train in Soddy Daisy.

It happened on Daisy Dallas road at Hixson street around 7:30 am.

Sources at the scene say the truck was crossing the train tracks when it became stuck.

The unidentified driver was apparently trying to free the vehicle as the southbound Norfolk Southern train approached.

The tractor was knocked from the track and ended up on one side while the trailer was on the other side.

THP Lieutenant John Harmon told us “Unfortunately, the driver has passed, so this is a fatal crash today.”

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol along with all local law enforcement and first responders want you to always, if you are crossing railroad tracks , and your vehicle, for an unknown reason is stopped on that tracks, immediately leave your vehicle.”

The name of the driver has not been released. The investigation is continuing.