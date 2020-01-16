Parents arrested after 5 year old brings marijuana products to school

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators say the parents are in trouble after a five year old brought some marijuana to school today.

An SRO reported that the student brought some marijuana and a THC oil in a vape pen to Rossville Elementary.

The student gave it to a school official.

So agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force went to the home.

They say they found THC oil and Edibles packaged for resale along with some marijuana in a search.

Thomas Richardson III and Carrie Richardson were both arrested.

The charges include Cruelty to Children.

And the Department of Family and Children’s Services will investigate the family.