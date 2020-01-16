News 12 Then: Harold Wayne Nichols testifies in 1990

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It took 30 years, but Tennessee is finally ready to execute Harold Wayne Nichols.

For awhile in the late 1980’s, Nichols terrorized the communities of East Ridge and Brainerd.

He was convicted of a series of rapes in which he would break into women’s homes.

In one of those cases, 21 year old Karen Pulley fought back.

Nichols hit her repeatedly with a board he found in her home.

She died the next day.

In this story from the spring of 1990, Nichols takes the stand.

He didn’t deny what he had done, he just tried to explain why he did it.

Harold Wayne Nichols is scheduled to die on August 4th.