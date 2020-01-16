Homes get fixed through Orchard Knob Collaborative initiative

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Different Chattanooga area organizations are partnering up to fix homes for people in need.

Inside Zandra Strickland’s home, crews are hard at work. She’s lived there for 18 years. Through a translator, she says she’s glad it is being fixed up.

“I was just so happy. I was pretty shocked. I didn’t know because before I thought I might have to move, because there was a lot of work that needed to be done on my house,” Strickland said.

Right now, they are redoing the bathroom.

“We’re structurally changing the house, but we are really transforming the homeowner’s life. The house will be a lot safer. It will be much more accessible for her,” said David Butler, with Habitat for Humanity.

This is all part the The Orchard Knob Collaborative. Parkridge Health System, the Orchard Knob Neighborhood Association, Habitat for Humanity and United Way all partnered to make this possible.

“If we are not discharging our patients into a safe, functioning home their chances of having a repeat visit is higher,” said Thomas Ozburn, with Parkridge Health System.

The hospital and its parent company donated $40,000 to start the project. During the first phase, they are focusing on five homes in the area, but they hope to expand.

“Our goal is to touch every single house. Orchard Knob is a beautiful historic district. It just needs some tender love and care. It needs some investment.”

Strickland is grateful.

“I really do appreciate it. I am just speechless,” she said.

Workers expect to be finished with Strickland’s home in two weeks.