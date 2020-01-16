FBI arrests 3 suspected white supremacists on gun charges

CBS News has learned that the FBI office in Baltimore has arrested three suspected white supremacists on firearms charges. According to a federal official, the men — two Americans and one Canadian — were arrested near Baltimore.

They were carrying firearms and were believed to be heading toward Richmond, Virginia. Pro-gun groups are planning to hold a rally near the Virginia Capitol next week, on January 20. The groups oppose pending gun control legislation from the Virginia General Assembly introduced by Democrats, who now hold the majority in both chambers of the Virginia legislature.

Court papers regarding the arrests have not been made public yet.

On Wednesday, after seeing “threats of violence,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of the rally next week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reporting by Andres Triay.

Caroline Linton contributed to this report.