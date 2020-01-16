Chattahooligans trailer recovered, but no gear inside

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say they have recovered the trailer stolen from the fan group known as the Chattahooligans.
Auto Crimes officers located it late yesterday.
But Chattahooligan officials tell us it was empty.
They lost their tailgating gear, supplies and banners.
The total loss including the trailer was $18,000.
Police say they are still working to identify any suspects in the case.
The Chattahooligans are known for their raucous tailgating and support of local soccer.