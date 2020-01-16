Chattahooligans trailer recovered, but no gear inside

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say they have recovered the trailer stolen from the fan group known as the Chattahooligans.

Auto Crimes officers located it late yesterday.

- Advertisement -

But Chattahooligan officials tell us it was empty.

They lost their tailgating gear, supplies and banners.

The total loss including the trailer was $18,000.

Police say they are still working to identify any suspects in the case.

The Chattahooligans are known for their raucous tailgating and support of local soccer.