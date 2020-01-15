Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – January 15th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warm And Unsettled Again For Wednesday!

Expect cloudy and mild weather through the morning. Areas of fog and drizzle with a few showers possible with lows only near 60.

A few scattered showers and possible storms will move through during the day today. Cloudy and warm for the afternoon with highs 70-72. Any showers will move off to the Southeast Wednesday night with drier weather overnight with lows in the upper 40’s.

More sunshine and a little cooler for Thursday with highs in the upper 50’s. Increasing clouds for Friday, but still looking dry with highs in the low 50’s.

The first half of the weekend looking wet with areas of rain for Saturday and highs in the upper 50’s. Drier and much cooler Sunday with a blast of colder air for the first half of next week. Get ready, Old Man Winter is coming back!

50 & 30 are our seasonal highs and lows. Our temperatures will remain significantly above our seasonal norms on both sides of the clock!

