Police chase suspect released from hospital, taken to jail

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man accused in a chase that ended in gunfire on Highway 27 is now out of the hospital, and facing multiple drug charges.

Last week, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol tried to stop Cody Seals, but he did not pull over.

They say Seals fired gunshots while moving.

Troopers fired back.

Seals is now out of the hospital, and facing two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

He’s also accused of the Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Heroin for Resale.