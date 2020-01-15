New year, new … tires?

As you gear up for a new year with new goals, now is the time to ask yourself if your wheels need a refresh. And there’s no better time, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that tires be replaced every six years regardless of the number of miles driven. Research shows that improperly maintained tires are one of the leading causes of vehicle accidents in the U.S., particularly among teenage drivers.

So, for this resolution, there’s no gym membership required. No dietary changes. No dusting off the bookshelf or hours of self-taught YouTube classes.

Just in time for 2020, global tire brand Michelin provided key insights to kick start your shopping experience. The company shared that it starts with asking yourself a set of three brief questions before stepping into your local car or tire dealership:

How many? Are you looking at replacing one, two or all four tires? What’s my make & model? Is this for the family crossover SUV or for the personal sports car? What kind of driver am I? Arguably the most important of the three. Are you more focused on reducing noise, enhancing performance, or somewhere in between? What is important to you?

As the ’20s come roaring in, here are some considerations to help you find the right fit for your new tires in 2020:

For the performance-seekers

Fall in love with your car’s untapped potential with a performance tire throughout the whole tire life; one that delivers excellent targeted features and benefits, such as dry and wet braking with no compromise in other areas.

For the wannabe track star

Looking to take your sports car’s performance up a level in 2020? Duly noted. Be on the hunt for a performance tire that allows you to make the most out of your time on the track — wet or dry!

For drivers in wintry conditions

For those harsh climates, you want a tire that provides ultimate winter confidence — which means not just snow, but ice and below freezing conditions that cover many miles, enabling you and your loved ones to fully embrace winter even in the harshest conditions.

For that ultimate tread life

If you’re on the hunt for a tire that will get you from Point A to B time and time again, look for a tire that combines proven tread design and a reliable compound to provide durable tread life, no matter the season. The Michelin Defender is an all-season tire suitable for all types of cars with a warranty up to 90,000 miles.

For the expecting

Anticipating a new addition to the family in 2020? What’s more important than what’s covering your four wheels on baby’s first drive home? Look for a dependable tire that maintains its performance as it wears.

An important shopping tip

The industry standard is to test wet-braking performance of new tires; not used. Worn tires should deliver good wet-braking performance versus new tires, and you should have access to worn-tire test results before you buy new tires.

Once you’ve decided what makes most sense for you, head into your dealership (or visit MichelinMan.com for more information on the right fit) to make that drive into the New Year a safe and fulfilling one.