Long Time Titans DL Jurrell Casey Eager For First AFC Title Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee defensive lineman Jurrell Casey has survived nine long seasons and four different head coaches in the NFL to get to this moment. The four-time Pro Bowl lineman finally will play in his first AFC championship game. Casey says it’s definitely an amazing feeling. Casey had to be very patient. But the lineman who refused to go to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season as an alternate, preferring to be voted into that game, never thought of leaving Tennessee. Casey now has his chance to help lead the Titans to their first Super Bowl since 2000.

