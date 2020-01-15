Locals to be featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – For about two years, Nina Morris has been in the Scenic City helping people find their home match.

But for the first time, she’ll be putting her skills to work on HGTV’s “House Hunters.”

“It was a good experience. It was a growing experience for sure,” Real Estate Partners of Chattanooga Realtor Nina Morris said.

On the show, Morris will be helping a couple nail down a house in the Chattanooga area.

The episode is called “City vs. Country in Chattanooga.”

The couple have to decide whether or not they’ll live near downtown.

“Commute is definitely something people are wanting to have, everyone wants a short commute to work. They don’t want to be stuck in traffic, but the homes downtown are more expensive than the ones outside of the city,” Morris said.

Morris’ clients aren’t the only ones buying homes in the area.

She said recently they’ve been seeing a seller’s market.

“Homes aren’t staying on the market very long if they’re listed. What the trend is is that they’ll be listed and sell very quickly,” Morris said.

“In the last few months a lot of homes will see multiple offers on a property. Not every house, but a lot of homes will have multiple offers or different bids and so the, the sales prices of the homes have been really high.”

Morris says the housing market is forecasted to continue to grow this year.

As for the couple on the show, said says they did decide on a home, but you’ll have to watch the episode to see which one.

The episode is set to air Thursday at 7:30p ET on HGTV.