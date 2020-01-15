Lev Parnas: “President Trump knew exactly what was going on”

Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Wednesday night the president was fully aware of what he and associate Igor Fruman were doing in Ukraine. Parnas made the comments during an interview with Rachel Maddow, a clip of which was broadcast ahead of the full conversation on “The Maddow Show.”

In the clip, Maddow asked Parnas about the “main inaccuracy or the main lie that is being told that you feel like you can correct?”

“That the president didn’t know what was going on,” Parnas replied.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” Parnas said. “He was aware of all of my movements. He- I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president.”

He also stated that Trump was lying when he said he didn’t know Parnas or Fruman. “He lied,” Parnas said.

Parnas and Fruman are accused of helping Giuliani in his attempts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine. Parnas, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen, and Fruman, originally from Belarus, were arrested on campaign finance charges at Dulles International Airport in October.

House Democrats on Tuesday released documents Parnas turned over to House Intelligence Committee. Among those documents was a handwritten note by Parnas which read “get Zalensky [sic] to announce that the Biden case will be investigated.” The note is an apparent reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who Mr. Trump is accused of pressuring to investigate his political rivals.

In addition to the handwritten document, screenshots of messages on Whatsapp, an encrypted phone messaging app, appeared to show that Parnas and a third associate, Republican donor and congressional candidate Robert F. Hyde, were tracking the movements of former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Giuliani denied having any knowledge of such a scheme.

Mr. Trump was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his alleged pressuring of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. The Senate impeachment trial is expected to start next week.