Georgia Tech Lands Future Football Game With Alabama

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Tech has scheduled games against a perennial college football powerhouse and a school less than 2 miles away. The Yellow Jackets will face 11-time AP national champion Alabama in a home-and-home series in 2030 and ‘31. The schools were bitter rivals when Georgia Tech was a member of the Southeastern Conference, but they haven’t played since 1984. Georgia Tech also agreed to its first-ever games against Georgia State, which launched its program in 2010. The schools will meet in 2024 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and the Yellow Jackets will make the short trip to Georgia State Stadium in 2026.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)