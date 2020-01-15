Former Braves Pitcher Tim Hudson New Auburn Pitching Coach

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Former major league pitcher Tim Hudson is Auburn’s new pitching coach. Hudson will be a volunteer assistant and pitching coach for the program where he once starred as a two-way player. Hudson played 17 years in the major leagues with Oakland, Atlanta and San Francisco before retiring in 2015. He went 222-133 with a 3.48 ERA in his career and was a four-time All-Star. Hudson was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

