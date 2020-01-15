Controversy over the direction of Chattanooga Women’s Rally

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Some people are concerned about changes that are happening at this year Chattanooga Women’s Rally.

This year new organizers are taking over the event.

Activists who helped with last year’s rally were arrested during it.

They say they are upset about some politicians who are slated to speak.

They say the lawmakers have voted against issues that directly impact women.

This year’s organizers say they stand behind the event and they also welcome those who wish to protest it.