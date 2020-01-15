Cadets learn about their city in community immersion project

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police cadets presented their community immersion project this afternoon.

The project requires them to spend 50 hours with a specific community group learning about their history, values, and challenges faced.

The cadets then present what they’ve learned to the rest of their class, officers and residents.

Police say the purpose of this project is to expand cultural understanding and improve relationships between CPD Officers and neighbors.

Chief David Roddy says “It is critical for our cadets to learn coming into the job, just how necessary it is to get to know everyone.”

“It is our job to represent and keep this entire city safe. So we have an obligation to build trust with everyone and learn about them, have them learn about us and start those relationships as early in our careers as we can.”

The class of 18 cadets will graduate on January 30th.