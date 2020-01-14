Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – January 14th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): T-Storms roll in Early Tuesday Morning!

Tuesday and Wednesday both have chances for rain and thunderstorms. Tuesday is under a under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather for Alabama and Georgia, the rest of the area under a T-Storm risk. Wednesday, spotty showers are possible with T-Storms later on the evening. High for Tuesday and Wednesday are in the low 70s and only cooling down into the upper 50s.

This will NOT be like the severe storms we had this past Saturday, but a marginal risk for hail and thunderstorms is the main concern.

It’ll be a warm week ahead, as highs this week will reach the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and drop to the mid 60s Thursday. Rain chances are in the forecast until Sunday where a cold front will come in and bring in MUCH colder air.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. Our temperatures will remain significantly above our seasonal norms on both sides of the clock!

