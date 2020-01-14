Vols Welcome Four Early Enrollees Including QB Harrison Bailey

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee football team and head coach Jeremy Pruitt welcomed four true freshmen early enrollees to campus this month as the first members of the 2020 recruiting class to arrive on Rocky Top.

All four scholarship student-athletes are enrolled in classes, officially on campus and are eligible to participate in workouts and spring practice.

The quartet includes: defensive lineman Dominic Bailey (Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy), quarterback Harrison Bailey (Marietta, Ga./Marietta), quarterback Jimmy Holiday (Madison, Miss./Madison Central) and offensive lineman Cooper Mays (Knoxville, Tenn./Knoxville Catholic).

“I’m thrilled to have these four young men join our program and be enrolled in classes for this semester,” Pruitt said. “They will be eligible to participate in workouts and spring practice, and they will be able to get a head start on adjusting to college life in the classroom and on the field. These men all have tremendous character and the leadership qualities we are looking for when we recruit Volunteers. They all have bright futures at the University of Tennessee and they are ready to get to work along with the rest of our team.”

Dominic Bailey showcased his skills in the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game earlier this month, totaling five tackles and a sack for Team Savage. He starred at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., as a senior in 2019, anchoring a defense that allowed only 4.8 points per game for a team that finished with a No. 4 national ranking according to MaxPreps.

Harrison Bailey wrapped up an outstanding career for Marietta (Ga.) High School, leading the team to its first state championship in over 50 years. A four year-starter, he finished his career with 11,700 passing yards to rank fourth in Georgia history. He participated in the All-American Bowl.

Holiday participated in the 2019 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game after leading Madison Central (Miss.) to a 9-3 record. He passed for 3,507 yards and 37 TD and rushed for 3,568 yards and 51 TDs in three seasons.

Mays is the son of former Tennessee All-SEC offensive lineman Kevin Mays, and paved the way for Knoxville Catholic to amass for 2,360 rushing yards in 2019 and a Division I Class 5A Final Four appearance. He participated in Nike’s “The Opening” and comes in as the sixth-ranked center in the nation according to 247Sports composite.

The Tennessee football team wrapped up the 2019 season with an 8-5 record after defeating Indiana, 23-22 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Vols will take the second-longest winning streak (six games) in the nation into the 2020 season.