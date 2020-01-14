Twins Agree to Sign Free Agent Braves Third Baseman Josh Donaldson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a four-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The contract includes an $8 million club option for 2024. The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 OPS for the Atlanta Braves last season. He earned $23 million on a one-year deal. The Twins set a major league record with 307 home runs last season and won the AL Central. They were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)