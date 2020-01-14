Trump Jr. to visit Tennessee to boost Hagerty US Senate bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Donald Trump Jr. is coming to Tennessee to help raise money for Republican Bill Hagerty in his bid for an open U.S. Senate seat.

A fundraiser invitation says President Donald Trump’s oldest son and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle will headline a Hagerty campaign event on Jan. 28 in Gallatin.

- Advertisement -

Hagerty has been eager to tout the president’s endorsement of him in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Hagerty served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under Trump. His main GOP primary opponent is trauma surgeon Manny Sethi, who also has stressed his support of the president.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)