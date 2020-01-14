Tennessee governor says he will sign anti-LGBT adoption bill

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that he’ll sign into law a measure that would assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs.

The bill was the first to pass on the opening day of the 2020 legislative session.

The GOP-controlled Senate approved the measure on Tuesday despite pleas from Democrats and Republicans about the negative consequences the bill could have on Tennessee’s reputation.

Nationally, supporters argue that such measures are needed to protect against potential lawsuits hostile to the group’s religious beliefs.

