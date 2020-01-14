Redevelopment is underway at Hamilton Place Mall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — With stores, restaurants and hotels moving in, redevelopment is going on at Hamilton Place Mall.

Crews are hard at work since Dave and Buster’s will be opening soon at the mall.

“Dave and Buster’s has been targeting Chattanooga for several years, they just wanted the right location and they also knew that they wanted to be in this part of the market because of the proximity to the surrounding area with Hamilton Place’s regional draw,” said Michael Lebovitz, the president of CBL Properties.

In addition to Dave and Buster’s there will be a Dick’s Sporting Goods and a hotel.

“This is a perfect example of taking a sears and transforming it with entertainment, office, hotel and other uses that will bring more people to the overall complex,” Lebovitz said.

The hotel will be ALoft by Marriott.

“Let’s differentiate ourselves from the other hotel in the market by taking it to the seventh floor and we may not have the river or Chattanooga views, but it is a pretty nice view up when you go about 75 and feet in the air of the countryside of this area. People love being outside,” said Mitch Patel, with Vision Hospitality.

The goal is to make this an attraction.

“People don’t think about going to a hotel bar for a drink, maybe a guest might, but locals may not, but I really believe that we are giving opportunities for now locals to experience something that they can only get in an urban environment, but right here at Hamilton Place Mall,” Patel said.

Developers say this is a great fit for Hamilton Place.

Dave and Busters and Dicks are slated to open in March. The hotel is expected to open next year.