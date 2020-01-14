Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division Hiring Event

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring event for (25) open positions in their Corrections Division on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Hamilton County Jail located at 601 Walnut Street from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

We are hiring for Corrections Deputies and Corrections Service Officers. All applicants are required to bring a valid Driver’s License, Social Security Card, High School Diploma/GED, and/or any advanced educational transcripts/certificates. Veterans must bring a copy of their DD214 form. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. During this one-stop event, applicants will complete their application, physical agility test, interview, written exam, and tour the Hamilton County Jail. Once complete, they will be pre-screened for employment with our agency contingent upon successful completion of an investigative background check and polygraph test. They will also need to be qualified by a medical provider for a medical and psychological evaluation.

These positions come with full county benefits which include:

• Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

• Retirement – TCRS and 401k

• On-Site Clinical Pharmacy and Medical Clinic

• Holiday and Education Pay

• Free Wellness Facility (Gym)

For Corrections Deputy (Starting Pay: $34,557 Annually) ($16.61 Hourly)

For Corrections Service Officer (Starting Pay: $30,544 Annually) ($14.68 Hourly)

Interested applicants can find more information online at www.hcsheriff.gov or visit their Facebook page.