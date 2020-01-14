Hamilton County School Officials discuss hiring SSOs

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County School Board Members weigh another way to enhance schools without SROs.

Officials are proposing to hire up to 10 Student Security Officers or SSOs.

- Advertisement -

These people would essentially be armed security guards.

They would undergo special training and work hand-in-hand with the sheriff’s office.

The positions would be funded through the year using money that was designated for SROs.

While officials call SROs the “gold standard,” they’ve expressed struggles over hiring them.

“We’re at a place now where there’s definitely that urgency there trying to get those roles filled that, because of, because of the sheriff’s office training regimen which is, which is a positive, but because of the training, because of the job market, candidly, they’ve just got a long way to get there to get folks in and so hopefully this helps fill the gap,” Superintendent Bryan Johnson said.

Incentives have been offered to help recruit new SROs.

The Hamilton County School Board will take a vote on the new SSO positions Thursday.