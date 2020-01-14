Hairell charged with murder in deadly Fort Payne crash

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – Police say a 22 year old has been charged with murder in northeast Alabama from a crash last spring.

In May, a Jeep collided with a car on Alabama Avenue NW in Fort Payne.

A 77 year old woman from the car was killed.

Robert Joseph Hairell, who was driving the Jeep, was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries.

A grand jury indicted Hairell for murder and he was arrested on Monday.

We found in a search that Hairell had been arrested multiple times before the crash on drug and public intoxication charges.