Florida man suspected of running over his girlfriend arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A man wanted for running over his girlfriend in Florida yesterday has been captured in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The Florida Highway Patrol was looking for William Pantaleon after the incident Monday in Boca Raton.

A trooper saw the woman trying to flag him down as she fled a car near I 95.

But before he could react, the car pulled out and ran over her.

The Florida Highway Patrol got a tip that he was spotted in Cleveland this morning.

Cleveland Police staked out the home and found Pantaleon in the suspect vehicle.

They pulled him over and arrested him.

The charge waiting for him in Florida is Attempted First Degree Murder.