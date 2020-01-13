Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – January 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cloudy Start to the Work Week as Rain Chances Resume Later On Tonight.

As you wake up on this Monday morning, cloudy skies will start the work week off, along with unseasonably mild temperatures. Lows will be in the upper 40s & lower 50’s.

Monday Afternoon: Highs will reach the mid 60s and rain chances will increase during the latter end of the day.

Tomorrow: Tuesday and Wednesday both have chances for rain and thunderstorms. Especially on Wednesday, expect the northern part of our area including northern parts of Monteagle, Dayton and Athens to be under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather.

This will NOT be like the severe storms we had this past Saturday, but a marginal risk for hail and thunderstorms is the main concern.

It’ll be a warm week ahead, as highs this week will reach the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and drop to the mid 60s Thursday.

Next weekend looks like it will bring more rain chances as well as some cooler air. Next Sunday: Much, MUCH colder !

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. Our temperatures will remain significantly above our seasonal norms on both sides of the clock!

