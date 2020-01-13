TECH BYTE: Tech of the Future on Display at CES

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WDEF) — The Consumer Electronics Show may be over, but it’s shown us we have lots of cool tech products to look forward to in the near future.

From transportation to robots – exciting things are ahead in the tech world, and CES 2020 is giving us a preview.

Hyundai is showing off its version of a flying taxi, which it’s calling a Personal Air Vehicle.

The car company is teaming up with Uber to make it happen.

The electric PAV will use the airspace instead of the road, helping out with traffic congestion.

It can even go up to 180 miles per hour!

Mercedes-Benz is revealing its Vision AVTR, inspired by the movie, Avatar.

This car can drive autonomously, but it looks just as fun driving it yourself.

It’s all electric, with a recyclable battery, and doesn’t have a steering wheel.

How do you get around then? You just put your hand in the control center.

Want some extra help around the house – in particular, the kitchen and bathroom? There are some new robots that can help.

Samsung’s Bot Chef can help you make variety of things – from coffee to tofu.

This sous chef’s arms hang down from a kitchen counter to put ingredients into a pan for you.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll love another robot from Samsung that’s similar to one of its newer droid characters, BB-8.

Ballie is a yellow rolling ball that can listen to your commands – like waking you up, turning on your appliances, and even playing with your pet.

Charmin has a more unusual RollBot that can bring you a new roll of toilet paper if needed.

Its “Smellsense” device can also warn you on your smartphone if your bathroom smells not-so-nice.

There are so many more cool tech products that we just don’t have time to talk about.

Many of them, you never knew you needed!

Head over to ces.tech to check them all out.