Puppies abandoned during storms over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The McKamey Animal Center executive Director says someone abandoned nine puppies.

It happened over the weekend.

They were found in a box in the back parking lot of Ankar’s Hoagies, off Hixson Pike.

The Staff estimates the puppies are three weeks old.

All but two of them have been sent to foster families.

The executive director says it is upsetting when people abandon pets.​

“If you are in the City of Chattanooga, Red Bank or Lakesite that we serve. There are so many resources available to help people. All they have to do is call us. There is no reason to abandon an animal, to let an animal starve. or to let it suffer. We have to many resources in this community, that this is unacceptable.“

If you are interested in helping, you can offer to foster the puppies or donate food.

Anyone with information about this case, is asked to contact McKamey.