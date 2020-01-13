Mocs Release 2020 Football Schedule

(gomocs.com) UTC football coach Rusty Wright announced the Mocs’ 2020 schedule today. The 11-game slate features five home contests at Finley Stadium.

UTC opens the season with two very tough road games, beginning with a trip to Western Kentucky on Sept. 5. The Hilltoppers went 9-4 last season, including a win over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga held a 7-4 record against WKU while both were in the FCS from 1977-2007. The Hilltoppers won the last two before making the jump to the FCS, including a 28-21 victory in Bowling Green on Sept. 16, 2006.

The following week is a visit to FCS National Runner-Up James Madison on Sept. 12. The Dukes scored a 37-14 win in last year’s meeting in Chattanooga. The 2020 contest wraps up the two-game non-conference series between these two teams.

The Mocs open the home schedule with a visit from FCS newcomer North Alabama. The Lions went 4-7 in 2019, their second year of transition to Division I football.

North Alabama is officially a member of the Big South in football, and will be able to compete for the league title in 2022 after completing the transition to the FCS level. This is the first of a four-game series with the Lions.

UTC opens SoCon play at home against VMI on Sept. 26 at 6:00 p.m. Other home games include Wofford at 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 10, Homecoming against Mercer at 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 24 and the regular season finale against Samford at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Reminder that season ticket deposits for the 2020 campaign are now being accepted on GoMocs.com. Click here for more information or to make your deposit today. Season tickets officially go on sale on Jan. 15, so check back to GoMocs.com on Wednesday for more information.

2020 Football Schedule