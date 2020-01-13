Large wave sweeps father, two young kids out to sea

Canon Beach, Oregon — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean off the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning. The father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, near the small coastal community of Cannon Beach, authorities said.

The father was identified as Jeremy Stiles, 47.

Area of Oregon coast where large wave swept father and two young children out to sea on January 10, 2020 KOIN-TV

Oregon State Police said an officer initially found him struggling to get out of the water, while the girl was farther offshore.

The officer rescued the 7-year-old from the current and Stiles was able to get to shore, as well, reports CBS Portland affiliate KOIN-TV.

Stiles and his daughter were taken by ambulance to a hospital in the nearby city of Seaside, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The father’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

The hours-long search for the boy was suspended once it became dark and the Coast Guard said Sunday morning the search wouldn’t be resumed, KOIN said.

The National Weather Service had issued a high-surf warning in the area for Saturday, as large waves made for dangerous surf topping 30 feet.

On Sunday, the weather service also issued a beach hazard update that warned of sneaker waves that could suddenly pull people into the water and be strong enough to lift and roll logs.