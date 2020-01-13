Dwight Turner, Jr. pleads guilty to Holtzclaw vehicular homicide.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A year ago, a Dodge Ram slammed into a van on Holtzclaw Avenue, killing two people in the van. A third passenger was injured.

Today, the driver of the pickup pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Dwight Turner Jr. fled the scene on January 3rd, 2019. But he was later arrested in Atlanta.

Two passengers with him were also charged with leaving the scene.

Turner also pleaded guilty to counts of reckless aggravated assault and driving on a revoked license.

He will get six years in prison under the plea deal approved by Judge Barry Steelman on Monday.