Catoosa Cabela’s closing to merge with Bass Pro Shops location

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops merger has finally forced a store closing in North Georgia.

As of today, the company has closed the Cabela’s location next to Costco along I 75 in Catoosa County.

They will merge the store with the Bass Pro Shops location across the interstate at the East Ridge exit (They also are doing the same thing in Bristol, Virginia today).

The company plans to expand that store and hold a re-opening.

The Cabela’s location opened in 2015, and rival Bass Pro Shops opened their own store soon afterwards.

But in 2017, the two rival companies merged.

Initially, they said there was enough business for both locations.

But today they say “Two large format stores located just 2.4 miles apart are not necessary to serve our customers in the Greater Chattanooga area.”

They say they chose to keep the Bass Pro store, in part, because of the new developments like TopGolf, the Chattanooga Red Wolves stadium and the Camp Jordan improvements at the East Ridge exit.

Cabela’s customers can return merchandise and redeem gift cars and points at the Bass Pro location.

The company also says “Virtually all Cabela’s team members are being offered the opportunity to transfer to the new location and continue serving customers.”

The Catoosa County government also released a statement on the closing of one of their biggest and most recruited retailers.

They say that they did not offer Cabela’s incentives to build, but they did have a deal with the developer.

The store was so successful that the developer paid off his Site Development Agreement five years early, at the end of 2017.