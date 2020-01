HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are releasing more information about what happened in a shooting on Nee Cee Drive Friday night near Soddy Daisy.

A seven year old boy was injured.

Investigators say the father was cleaning a 9mm pistol when it fired accidentally.

The bullet went through his own leg and then hit his nearby son.

The father was treated and released on Friday.

The boy remains in the hospital.