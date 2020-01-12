Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – January 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cloudy Start to the Work Week as Rain Chances Start Monday Night.

Wake up Monday morning to start your work week off to cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 40s. Highs will reach the warm mid 60s as rain chances start to increase during the later end of the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday have chances for thunderstorms with Wednesday having the northern part of the area including the northern parts of Monteagle to Dayton and Athens under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. This will NOT be like the severe storms on Saturday, instead a marginal risk for hail and thunderstorms is the main concern.

Warm weak ahead, highs this week will reach the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and drop to the mid 60s Thursday.

Next weekend looks like it will bring more rain chances as well as some cooler air.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. Our temperatures will remain significantly above our seasonal norms on both sides of the clock!

