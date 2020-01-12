TSA PreCheck Event

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga Airport will host a TSA PreCheck enrollment event all week long from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This service allows approved travelers to experience faster screenings.

Travelers will not have to remove shoes, belts or jackets.

Applicants will need to bring proof of identification such as a passport or birth certificate.

The application process is completed onsite where finger prints will be taken for a back ground check.

The event is $85

