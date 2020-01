CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A man showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Saturday morning.

According to police, this victim has life-threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

The person who took him to the hospital says that victim was shot while getting into the car.

The Chattanooga Police Department located that crime scene around 4380 Dorris Street.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact CPD.