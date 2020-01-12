Mocs women lose low-scoring battle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (UTC Athletics) The Chattanooga women’s basketball team took the lead late in the second quarter at UNCG but couldn’t hold on, falling 49-41 to the Spartans at Fleming Gym Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Dena Jarrels led a 14-2 run by the Mocs in the second with seven points. The Spartans scored the first four points of the period to take a 15-8 lead with 8:31 to play in the half.

NaKeia Burks got the scoring started with a layup at the 6:02 mark. Bria Dial hit a jumper to get the Mocs to within two points, 15-13, at the 4:54 mark. Jarrells 3-pointer with 2:31 to go in the frame gave UTC its first lead since the first period at 16-15.

Abbey Cornelius got a steal that led to a UNCG foul, sending Jarrells to the line. She made 1-of-2 and was fouled when grabbing the defensive rebound on the Spartans missed shot. Burks stretched the lead to 19-15 with 43 seconds to play in the period and Jarrells iced it with a 3-pointer a split second before the buzzer for a 22-17 lead at halftime.

The third period would be all Spartans as they retook the lead, outscoring UTC 14-6 with a 10-0 run in the frame to get out front 31-28 heading into the final frame. Te’ja Twitty led UNCG with six points in the quarter making both shots attempts and free throws.

Burks scored the Mocs’ first five points of the fourth quarter to tie the game 33-33 with 7:02 to play with a 3-pointer from the wing. UNCG got back out front 39-33 with 5:12 remaining, but the Mocs responded with a 3-pointer from Lakelyn Bouldin who sat out much of the first half in foul trouble. That would get UTC back to within three at 39-36 but Twitty answered with a jumper to push it back to a 41-36 game.

Bouldin wasn’t done, however. She nailed her second straight “3” on a play drawn up during a timeout to get the ball in her hands, cutting the Spartan lead to 41-39 with 2:45 on the clock.

A layup from Burks with 2:04 to play was the last score for Chattanooga. A foul pub Aja Boyd on the line and she made just one of her two tries for a 44-41 lead. Another timeout gave the Mocs a chance to draw up a play for Bouldin, but it hit off the rim.

UNCG’s next five points all came at the line as UTC strategically fouled to try to get the ball back.

Burks led the Mocs with 11 points and had two steals. Bria Dial had 10 points and a team-high five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Jarrells added seven points and Eboni Williams returned to the lineup with a team-high five rebounds.

Twitty led all scorers with 14 points and Boyd had a double-double with 12 points and a game-best 11 rebounds. Nadine Soliman had eight points, three assists and four blocked shots.

Chattanooga falls to 2-14 overall and 1-1 in SoCon action while the Spartans improved to 13-4 on the year and 2-0 in league play.

The Mocs return home to host Wofford Thursday night at the Roundhouse and Furman Saturday afternoon. Tickets are on sale at the McKenzie Arena box office or online at GoMocs.com.