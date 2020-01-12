At least 11 dead in dangerous winter storm heading across U.S.

At least 10 people have died in a severe winter storm that’s making its way across the U.S.

Larry Hadnot, Jr., 44, was killed on Saturday in Nacogdoches County, Texas, after severe winds brought a tree down on top of a house, the county’s office of emergency management said. Another person was in the house but escaped with minor injuries. A tree also fell on a home in Oil City, Louisiana, killing one person, according to the Oil City Police Department.

One person died in Dallas, Texas, on Friday night after their car flipped over and landed upside-down in a creek. Severe thunderstorms were passing through the area at the time, causing flash floods and leading to dangerous driving conditions.

In Lubbock, Texas, a police officer, 27-year-old Nicholas Reyna, and a firefighter, 39-year-old Eric Hill, were killed while working to clear an earlier traffic accident on Interstate 27.

Two more people were killed in Haughton, Louisiana, on Saturday. A tornado passed over the mobile home of Jerry W. Franks, 79, and Mary Sue Franks, 65, at around 2 a.m. The home was destroyed and pushed some 200 feet away from its foundations, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.