Koontz rises above, in talent, studies and height

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Signal Mountain Lady Eagles won their first Best of Preps tournament title in large part thanks to tournament MVP Olivia Koontz.

Koontz dominates the court so much, that even her team-leading 15 points in the tournament final is less than her average.

Combine all that with a perfect 4-point-0 GPA, and Koontz is our Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Reporter: “What’s makes Olivia so special for you guys?”

“I don’t know where to start. She’s all around a great person and a great athlete,” teammate Laura Sitton said.

Signal Mountain looks up to junior Olivia Koontz — literally.

“She’s handled really well to me being a 6-3 14, 15, 16 year old female athlete. I think she’s done it really, really well. Just as well as you could do it,” Signal Mountain’s coach Kendra Bell said.

“I’ve never had a problem with it. I can reach a lot of things on top shelves,” Koontz said.

Koontz averages a double-double with close to 15-hundred career points. However, she won’t take the credit for those numbers.

“I have really good teammates that can get me the ball, so if I didn’t have them I would not score as much as I do,” Koontz said.

“It’s really helpful to have someone big in the post and athletic because it really just makes everyone’s life easy because you can just get her the ball and not everyone is that tall,” teammate Jaylah Hardy said.

Not everyone can maintain a 4-point-0 while starring on the basketball team either. Koontz is taking three science classes this semester as she prepares for a career in the medical field.

“When you have a 4.0 from one of your best players, that’s always good as far as leading in that direction,” Bell said. “She comes to practice every day and is the same. She’s the same in games. You don’t see an attitude or a lack of effort or something like that. You just don’t see that and you obviously don’t see it in the classroom part of it.”

“It really leads by example. It shows what Signal is and how to be a great athlete,” Sitton said.

“She basically just shows that you can do anything, in the classroom and out. She works hard and she makes everyone want to be like her,” Hardy said.

