Fatal Crash In East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF)- A late night car accident on I 24 West left one person dead and another in serious condition.

According to the East Ridge Police, they received a call about an accident involving a wrong way driver.

- Advertisement -

The accident happened after the Germantown Road ramp.

The East Ridge fire department had to extricate victims from both cars.

The driver of the Trailblazer was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The East Ridge Police department is investigating the crash.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.