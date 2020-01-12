Duck Donuts has officially opened in Chattanooga.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) -A nationwide donut chain has now landed in Chattanooga.

Duck Donuts kicked off their grand opening this weekend offering all kinds of yummy donuts.

Each order is made fresh and just for you.

The line was out the door and the shop has been packed since its doors opens.

The batter is all the same but you pick your type of glaze and then add whatever toppings your craving.

Owner of the store says the Community has supported the shop so much over the weekend.

“I don’t know if I stopped smiling yesterday, that was definitely an issue. I was worried that we had friends and family on Friday but of course those are your friends you know they are going to support you. But you just hope on Saturday people show up and they did that,” says Owner Blake Beard.

They have a big variety of donuts even flavors such as Maple bacon and Peanut Butter and Jelly.