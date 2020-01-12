Arrest Made In Highway 27 Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- An arrest has been made after a chase ended with gunfire on Highway 27 Thursday.

19 year-old Courtney Faulkner was arrested Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on Cory Seals.

Seals exchanged gunshots with the highway patrol.

Faulkner was Seals’ passenger.

She is charged with Heroin for resale, Marijuana for resale, and Methamphetamine for resale.

Seals is still in the hospital and in stable condition.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.