Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – January 12th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Severe Storms Push Out!

Wake up Sunday in the mid to upper 40s, as the cold front passes by Saturday night. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather for Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 60’s.

Next week is looking unsettled and mild with more showers moving in from the South and West Monday late afternoon through Thursday afternoon. This will make way for mostly sunny skies for Thursday. Highs this week are still going to be warm in the mid 60s.

Next weekend bring more rain chances as well as some cooler air.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. Our temperatures will remain significantly above our seasonal norms on both sides of the clock!

