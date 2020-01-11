Severe weather blamed for at least 3 deaths in Louisiana

Dangerous weather is targeting more than 30 million Americans. A fast-moving storm weeping across parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast has already been blamed for at least three deaths in Louisiana.

Tornadoes have been reported in at least three states.

The storm system has dropped heavy rain and wind across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Arkansas. And in Iowa, snow plows are out in what is that area’s first major winter storm of the season. The snowfall is heavy, having already caused several traffic accidents. Hundreds of flights have also been canceled.