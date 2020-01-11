Rita Hubbard’s Book Signing

Rita Hubbard paid a visit to Chattanooga today for a book signing and reading session for the community.

Hubbard is known for her creative storytelling, covering the life of the world’s unsung heroes..

She was promoting her second picture book, “The Oldest Student”.

Speaking on her book’s inspiration while advocating the importance of reading and literacy.

Rite Hubbard: “I actually the story of Mary. This is a true story. I learned her story in middle school and I began to research her life and found it fascinating. Even if you don’t have the physical capability to travel or the financial means, when you read you’re free to travel where ever you want.”

Hubbard’s book received starred reviews from numerous publishers including “Publishers Weekly” and was featured on “Black Enterprise Magazine”.