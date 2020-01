SODDY DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to North West Utility District water treatment plant, there was a treatment problem on Saturday afternoon.

Some customers in the Soddy Daisy area, may experience pink and/or discolored water.

- Advertisement -

North West Utility District says that residents with discolored water should flush their faucets until the water clears.

They have been in contact with TN Department of Environment and Conservation and confirmed the water is safe.