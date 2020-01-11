Choose Hamilton Fair

Parents had the chance to discover the many opportunities Hamilton County schools had to offer as a education fair was held at North-Gate mall today.

“This event is the school choice fair. We have a number of school options for students throughout Hamilton County as it relates to magnet future ready and so forth.”, says Hixon Assistant Principal Rashad Williams.

Principal Williams says this fair is designed to give parents an opportunity to interact with educational leaders from every Hamilton county schools and see what each program has to offer.

It allows parents to make the best choice for their child’s future.

Williams believes Hamilton County offers more than enough resources for a student to succeed.

“We have a number of options. We can accommodate any student and their interest base so they can be successful in their high school years.”

Students from Red Bank High School say they appreciate the opportunities afforded to them through Hamilton County schools.

“What I appreciate the most out of our school is it’s a school inside of a school.”, says 9th. grader Kay Culpepper.

Culpepper takes advantage of the fact that she has the option to control her curriculum each semester.”

Evan McClusky, a 9th grader from red Bank as well, says, “I really like the classes. So I learn better that way. So i just enjoy the learning style. It really fits my personality and how I learn things.

Principal Williams: “Hamilton County Schools are definitely on the move. We’re the fastest growing. We’ve surpassed that goal of being the fastest growing now we want to be the best school district in the state of Tennessee.”