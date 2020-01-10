Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – January 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Clouds Moving In With A Line Of Strong Storms Later Saturday!



Increasing clouds will continue through the morning. It won’t be nearly as cold, with lows in the low & mid 50’s. That’s about 25 degrees warmer than Thursday morning!

Today: Cloudy, breezy, and quite mild, with highs back to around 65, with showers becoming more likely for Friday night.

Tomorrow: Breezy and warm on Saturday with highs 70-72. Scattered showers and a few potentially strong storms will move in from the West. Some of these storms could be briefly severe with strong gusty winds. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather returns for Sunday with highs in the low 60’s.

Next week is looking unsettled and mil with more showers moving in from the South and West through next Wednesday.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. Our temperatures will remain significantly above our seasonal norms on both sides of the clock!

