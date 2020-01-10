Water main break causes pressure loss in Red Bank neighborhoods

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A water main break in Red Bank affected pressure in several homes on Friday.

Around 10 o’clock this morning, the construction company was working on a non-related Tennessee American Water project and accidentally hit a pipe here on Ashmore Avenue.

Currently Tennessee American Water Hamilton County Emergency Management in red Bank police are on the scene.

According to Tennessee American Water customers in stringers Ridge, Whitehall and Pineville roads area may experience low to no water pressure until the repair is complete.

As you can see behind me they are currently working on this water main break.

They have not provided a time for the water to be restored.